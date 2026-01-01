Midoriko Kimura

Menu
Date of Birth
15 October 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
Our Little Sister
(2015)
7.2
Under the Open Sky
(2020)
6.4
Terumae romae
(2012)
Filmography
5.3
Once Upon a Crime
Akazukin, tabi no tochu de shitai to deau
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2023, Japan
7.2
Under the Open Sky
Subarashiki sekai
Crime
2020, Japan
6.4
Kensatsu gawa no zainin
Kensatsu gawa no zainin
Detective, Crime
2018, Japan
7.6
Our Little Sister
Umimachi Diary
Drama
2015, Japan
5.6
It's Me, It's Me
Ore Ore
Comedy, Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Japan
6.4
Terumae romae
Terumae romae
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2012, Japan / Italy
