Midoriko Kimura

Date of Birth
15 October 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Our Little Sister 7.6
Our Little Sister (2015)
Under the Open Sky 7.2
Under the Open Sky (2020)
Terumae romae 6.4
Terumae romae (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Once Upon a Crime 5.3
Once Upon a Crime Akazukin, tabi no tochu de shitai to deau
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2023, Japan
Under the Open Sky 7.2
Under the Open Sky Subarashiki sekai
Crime 2020, Japan
Kensatsu gawa no zainin 6.4
Kensatsu gawa no zainin Kensatsu gawa no zainin
Detective, Crime 2018, Japan
Our Little Sister 7.6
Our Little Sister Umimachi Diary
Drama 2015, Japan
It's Me, It's Me 5.6
It's Me, It's Me Ore Ore
Comedy, Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, Japan
Terumae romae 6.4
Terumae romae Terumae romae
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2012, Japan / Italy
