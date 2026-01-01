Menu
Maitland McConnell
Maitland McConnell

Maitland McConnell

Maitland McConnell

Date of Birth
24 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Curse of Chucky 5.9
Curse of Chucky (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Curse of Chucky 5.9
Curse of Chucky Curse of Chucky
Horror, Thriller, Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
