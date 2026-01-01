Menu
Maitland McConnell
Maitland McConnell
Date of Birth
24 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
5.9
Curse of Chucky
(2013)
5.9
Curse of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Horror, Thriller, Action
2013, USA
