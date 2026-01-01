Menu
Marius Gottlieb

Date of Birth
29 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Verliefd op Ibiza (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Verliefd op Ibiza Verliefd op Ibiza
Romantic, Comedy 2013, Netherlands
