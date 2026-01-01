Menu
Kinoafisha
Marius Gottlieb
Date of Birth
29 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
4.9
Verliefd op Ibiza
(2013)
Filmography
4.9
Verliefd op Ibiza
Verliefd op Ibiza
Romantic, Comedy
2013, Netherlands
Watch trailer
