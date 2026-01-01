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Matthew Saville
Matthew Saville
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Saville
Matthew Saville
Matthew Saville
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.3
Please Like Me
(2013)
8.2
Upright
(2019)
7.4
Black Snow
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
Black Snow
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, Australia
8.2
Upright
Drama, Comedy
2019, Australia
7.1
Seven Types of Ambiguity
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2017, Australia
8.3
Please Like Me
Drama, Comedy
2013, Australia
6.1
Felony
Felony
Thriller
2013, Australia / USA
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