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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Rego
Luis Rego
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Rego
Luis Rego
Luis Rego
Date of Birth
30 May 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
Attila Marcel
(2014)
6.6
Prophetie des grenouilles, La
(2003)
6.3
La Course à l'échalote
(1975)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Family
Year
All
2014
2007
2004
2003
1975
1970
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7.3
Attila Marcel
Attila Marcel
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Après Lui
Après lui
Drama
2007, France
Watch trailer
4.6
San Antonio
San-Antonio
Comedy, Action
2004, France / Italy / Great Britain
6.6
Prophetie des grenouilles, La
Prophetie des grenouilles, La
Animation, Family
2003, France
6.3
La Course à l'échalote
La course à l'échalote
Comedy
1975, France
6.3
Distracted
Le distrait
Comedy
1970, France
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