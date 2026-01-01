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Luis Rego Luis Rego
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Rego

Luis Rego

Luis Rego

Date of Birth
30 May 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Attila Marcel 7.3
Attila Marcel (2014)
Prophetie des grenouilles, La 6.6
Prophetie des grenouilles, La (2003)
La Course à l'échalote 6.3
La Course à l'échalote (1975)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Attila Marcel 7.3
Attila Marcel Attila Marcel
Comedy 2014, France
Watch trailer
Après Lui 5.8
Après Lui Après lui
Drama 2007, France
Watch trailer
San Antonio 4.6
San Antonio San-Antonio
Comedy, Action 2004, France / Italy / Great Britain
Prophetie des grenouilles, La 6.6
Prophetie des grenouilles, La Prophetie des grenouilles, La
Animation, Family 2003, France
La Course à l'échalote 6.3
La Course à l'échalote La course à l'échalote
Comedy 1975, France
Distracted 6.3
Distracted Le distrait
Comedy 1970, France
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