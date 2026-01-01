Menu
Malú Chouza
Malú Chouza
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.8
So Much Water
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.8
So Much Water
Tanta Agua
Drama, Comedy
2013, Uruguay / Mexico / Netherlands / Germany
Watch trailer
