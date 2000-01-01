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Mike Lerner
Mike Lerner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Lerner
Mike Lerner
Mike Lerner
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.4
F@ck this job
(2021)
7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
(2013)
7.1
Machine of Human Dreams
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Documentary
History
Musical
War
Year
All
2021
2016
2015
2013
2011
All
6
Films
6
Producer
6
Director
1
7.4
F@ck this job
F@ck this job
Documentary
2021, Great Britain / Germany
7.1
Machine of Human Dreams
Machine of Human Dreams
Documentary
2016, Great Britain
7.1
Born to Be Free
Born to be Free
Documentary
2016, Great Britain / Russia
6.8
The Russian Woodpecker
The Russian Woodpecker
Documentary
2015, Ukraine / Great Britain / USA
7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Documentary, Musical
2013, Russia / Great Britain
6.4
Hell and Back Again
Hell and Back Again
History, War, Action, Biography
2011, USA / Great Britain / Afghanistan
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