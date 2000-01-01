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Mike Lerner Mike Lerner
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Lerner

Mike Lerner

Mike Lerner

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

F@ck this job 7.4
F@ck this job (2021)
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)
Machine of Human Dreams 7.1
Machine of Human Dreams (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
F@ck this job 7.4
F@ck this job F@ck this job
Documentary 2021, Great Britain / Germany
Machine of Human Dreams 7.1
Machine of Human Dreams Machine of Human Dreams
Documentary 2016, Great Britain
Born to Be Free 7.1
Born to Be Free Born to be Free
Documentary 2016, Great Britain / Russia
The Russian Woodpecker 6.8
The Russian Woodpecker The Russian Woodpecker
Documentary 2015, Ukraine / Great Britain / USA
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer 7.2
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Documentary, Musical 2013, Russia / Great Britain
Hell and Back Again 6.4
Hell and Back Again Hell and Back Again
History, War, Action, Biography 2011, USA / Great Britain / Afghanistan
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