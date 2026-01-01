Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksei Ionov
Aleksei Ionov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksei Ionov
Aleksei Ionov
Aleksei Ionov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
Sold Out
(2021)
5.0
Sovsem ne prostaya istoriya
(2013)
0.0
Pozitivnoe kino
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2021
2018
2013
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Director
2
Actor
1
Writer
1
Propast'
Propast'
Thriller
2026, Russia
6.4
Sold Out
Drama, Comedy, Music
2021, Russia
Pozitivnoe kino
Comedy
2018, Russia
5
Sovsem ne prostaya istoriya
Sovsem ne prostaya istoriya
Drama, Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree