Alexander Pozhensky
Persons
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another...
(2013)
6.9
Gorod-zad
(2018)
Filmography
6.9
Gorod-zad
Gorod-zad
Drama
2018, Russia
7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another...
Pro zhenu, mechtu i eshche odnu...
Drama
2013, Russia
