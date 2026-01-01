Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Pozhensky Alexander Pozhensky
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Pozhensky

Alexander Pozhensky

Alexander Pozhensky

Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

About a Wife, a Dream and Another... 7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another... (2013)
Gorod-zad 6.9
Gorod-zad (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gorod-zad 6.9
Gorod-zad Gorod-zad
Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
About a Wife, a Dream and Another... 7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another... Pro zhenu, mechtu i eshche odnu...
Drama 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more