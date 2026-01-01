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Manish Dayal Manish Dayal
Kinoafisha Persons Manish Dayal

Manish Dayal

Manish Dayal

Date of Birth
17 June 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Resident 7.7
The Resident (2018)
White Frog 7.4
White Frog (2012)
The Hundred-Foot Journey 7.2
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Holidate 6.3
Holidate Holidate
Comedy 2020, USA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers 5.8
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
Action, Children's, Family 2019, USA
The Resident 7.7
The Resident
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA
Viceroy's House 6.7
Viceroy's House Viceroy's House
Drama 2016, Great Britain / India
The Hundred-Foot Journey 7.2
The Hundred-Foot Journey The Hundred-Foot Journey
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
California Scheming 4
California Scheming California Scheming
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Breaking the Girls 5.1
Breaking the Girls Breaking the Girls
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
White Frog 7.4
White Frog White Frog
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
The Domino Effect 6.2
The Domino Effect The Domino Effect
Drama 2012, Great Britain / Netherlands
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 6.1
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna कभी अलविदा ना कहना
Drama, Romantic 2006, India
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