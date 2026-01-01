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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manish Dayal
Manish Dayal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manish Dayal
Manish Dayal
Manish Dayal
Date of Birth
17 June 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Resident
(2018)
7.4
White Frog
(2012)
7.2
The Hundred-Foot Journey
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2018
2016
2014
2013
2012
2006
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actor
10
Director
1
6.3
Holidate
Holidate
Comedy
2020, USA
5.8
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
Action, Children's, Family
2019, USA
7.7
The Resident
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
6.7
Viceroy's House
Viceroy's House
Drama
2016, Great Britain / India
7.2
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
4
California Scheming
California Scheming
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Breaking the Girls
Breaking the Girls
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
White Frog
White Frog
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Domino Effect
The Domino Effect
Drama
2012, Great Britain / Netherlands
6.1
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
कभी अलविदा ना कहना
Drama, Romantic
2006, India
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