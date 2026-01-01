Menu
Maria Zharkova
Maria Zharkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Zharkova
Maria Zharkova
Maria Zharkova
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Come and Play
(2013)
0.0
Schelkunchik
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Ballet
Drama
Short
War
Year
All
2014
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Schelkunchik
Ballet
2014, Russia
6.4
Come and Play
Komm und spiel
War, Short, Drama
2013, Germany
