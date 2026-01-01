Menu
Miguel Monteiro

Miguel Monteiro
Miguel Monteiro
Miguel Monteiro
Date of Birth
17 May 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes
(2011)
6.2
Pedro e Inês / The Dead Queen
(2018)
5.8
3x3D
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2018
2017
2013
2011
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.2
Pedro e Inês / The Dead Queen
Pedro e Inês / The Dead Queen
Drama
2018, Portugal
4.6
Le divan de Staline
Le divan de Staline
Drama
2017, Portugal / France / Russia
5.8
3x3D
3x3D
Comedy, Drama
2013, France / Portugal
Watch trailer
6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes
Je m'appelle Bernadette
Biography, Drama
2011, France
