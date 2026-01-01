Menu
Miguel Monteiro

Date of Birth
17 May 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pedro e Inês / The Dead Queen 6.2
Pedro e Inês / The Dead Queen Pedro e Inês / The Dead Queen
Drama 2018, Portugal
Le divan de Staline 4.6
Le divan de Staline Le divan de Staline
Drama 2017, Portugal / France / Russia
3x3D 5.8
3x3D 3x3D
Comedy, Drama 2013, France / Portugal
El Milagro de Lourdes 6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes Je m'appelle Bernadette
Biography, Drama 2011, France
