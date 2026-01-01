Menu
Alex Hendricks
Alex Hendricks
Date of Birth
13 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.7
App
(2013)
4.3
Gangsterdam
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.3
Gangsterdam
Gangsterdam
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
5.7
App
App
Thriller
2013, Netherlands
Watch trailer
