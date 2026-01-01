Menu
Adnan Maral
Kinoafisha
Adnan Maral
Date of Birth
1 July 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.1
Türkisch für Anfänger
(2012)
5.9
Tom Sawyer
(2011)
5.5
Die Känguru-Chroniken
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2017
2012
2011
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.5
Die Känguru-Chroniken
Die Känguru-Chroniken
Comedy
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
4.8
Replace
Replace
Horror, Thriller
2017, Germany / Canada
6.1
Türkisch für Anfänger
Türkisch für Anfänger
Comedy
2012, Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
Tom Sawyer
Tom Sawyer
Family, Adventure
2011, Germany
Watch trailer
