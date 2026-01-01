Adnan Maral

Menu
Date of Birth
1 July 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Die Känguru-Chroniken 5.5
Die Känguru-Chroniken Die Känguru-Chroniken
Comedy 2020, Germany
Replace 4.8
Replace Replace
Horror, Thriller 2017, Germany / Canada
Türkisch für Anfänger 6.1
Türkisch für Anfänger Türkisch für Anfänger
Comedy 2012, Germany
Tom Sawyer 5.9
Tom Sawyer Tom Sawyer
Family, Adventure 2011, Germany
