Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksim Golopolosov Maksim Golopolosov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Golopolosov

Maksim Golopolosov

Maksim Golopolosov

Date of Birth
1 November 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Smeshnaya istoriya 8.0
Smeshnaya istoriya (2023)
Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya' 4.1
Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya' (2014)
100500 gorodov 0.0
100500 gorodov (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Smeshnaya istoriya 8
Smeshnaya istoriya
Comedy 2023, Russia
100500 gorodov
100500 gorodov
Reality-TV 2016, Russia
Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya' 4.1
Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya' Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya'
Comedy, Adventure 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more