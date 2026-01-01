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Michel Papineschi Michel Papineschi
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Papineschi

Michel Papineschi

Michel Papineschi

Date of Birth
24 August 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Once Upon a Forest 7.2
Once Upon a Forest (2013)

Filmography

Once Upon a Forest 7.2
Once Upon a Forest Once in the Forest
Documentary 2013, USA / France
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