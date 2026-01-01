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Filmography
Michel Papineschi
Michel Papineschi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Papineschi
Michel Papineschi
Michel Papineschi
Date of Birth
24 August 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
7.2
Once Upon a Forest
(2013)
Filmography
7.2
Once Upon a Forest
Once in the Forest
Documentary
2013, USA / France
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