Aleksey Longin

Date of Birth
22 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
Moskovskie tayny
Detective
2018, Russia
7.4
Panfilov's 28 Men
28 panfilovtsev
War, Drama
2016, Russia
Propavshiy zhenih
Romantic
2015, Russia
Grach
Drama, Detective
2013, Russia
Strasti po Chapayu
Drama, History
2012, Ukraine/Russia
