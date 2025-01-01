Aleksey Longin

Menu
Date of Birth
22 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Moskovskie tayny
Moskovskie tayny
Detective 2018, Russia
Panfilov's 28 Men 7.4
Panfilov's 28 Men 28 panfilovtsev
War, Drama 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Propavshiy zhenih
Propavshiy zhenih
Romantic 2015, Russia
Grach
Grach
Drama, Detective 2013, Russia
Strasti po Chapayu
Strasti po Chapayu
Drama, History 2012, Ukraine/Russia
