Maksim Panfilov

Date of Birth
26 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir (2013)
Innocent Guilty 6.1
Innocent Guilty (2008)
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich 5.6
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich 5.6
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich Ivan Denisovich
Drama 2021, Russia
6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir Ivan syn Amira
Drama 2013, Russia
Innocent Guilty 6.1
Innocent Guilty Innocent Guilty
Drama 2008, Russia
