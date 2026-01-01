Maksim Panfilov

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
26 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Filmography
5.6
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich
Ivan Denisovich
Drama
2021, Russia
6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir
Ivan syn Amira
Drama
2013, Russia
6.1
Innocent Guilty
Innocent Guilty
Drama
2008, Russia
