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Filmography
Catherine Salée
Catherine Salée
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Salée
Catherine Salée
Catherine Salée
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Amal
(2023)
7.4
Two Days, One Night
(2014)
6.9
Ombline
(2012)
Filmography
4.6
Rembrandt
Rembrandt
Drama
2025, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.2
Meanwhile on Earth
Pendant ce temps sur Terre
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, France
7.6
Amal
Amal
Drama
2023, Belgium / France
6.8
Alma Viva
Alma Viva
Drama
2022, Belgium / France / Portugal
5.9
Revenir
Revenir
Drama
2019, France
6.9
Drôle de père
Drôle de père / The Elephant and the Butterfly
Drama
2017, Belgium
Watch trailer
6.7
Light Thereafter
Light Thereafter
Drama
2016, Belgium / Bulgaria
6.5
After Love
L'économie du couple
Drama
2016, France / Belgium
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