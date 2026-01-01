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Catherine Salée Catherine Salée
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Salée

Catherine Salée

Catherine Salée

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Amal 7.6
Amal (2023)
Two Days, One Night 7.4
Two Days, One Night (2014)
Ombline 6.9
Ombline (2012)

Filmography

Rembrandt 4.6
Rembrandt Rembrandt
Drama 2025, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Meanwhile on Earth 6.2
Meanwhile on Earth Pendant ce temps sur Terre
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, France
Amal 7.6
Amal Amal
Drama 2023, Belgium / France
Alma Viva 6.8
Alma Viva Alma Viva
Drama 2022, Belgium / France / Portugal
Revenir 5.9
Revenir Revenir
Drama 2019, France
Drôle de père 6.9
Drôle de père Drôle de père / The Elephant and the Butterfly
Drama 2017, Belgium
Watch trailer
Light Thereafter 6.7
Light Thereafter Light Thereafter
Drama 2016, Belgium / Bulgaria
After Love 6.5
After Love L'économie du couple
Drama 2016, France / Belgium
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