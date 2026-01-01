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Matthew Humphreys Matthew Humphreys
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Humphreys

Matthew Humphreys

Matthew Humphreys

Date of Birth
22 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Elementary 7.7
Elementary (2012)
NCIS: New Orleans 7.0
NCIS: New Orleans (2014)

Filmography

NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
The Immigrant 6.6
The Immigrant The Immigrant
Thriller, Detective, Romantic, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Person of Interest 8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
The Forgotten 6.3
The Forgotten
Drama, Crime 2009, USA
Obsessed 5.6
Obsessed Obsessed
Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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