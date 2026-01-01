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Filmography
Matthew Humphreys
Matthew Humphreys
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Humphreys
Matthew Humphreys
Matthew Humphreys
Date of Birth
22 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
7.7
Elementary
(2012)
7.0
NCIS: New Orleans
(2014)
Filmography
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
6.6
The Immigrant
The Immigrant
Thriller, Detective, Romantic, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
6.3
The Forgotten
Drama, Crime
2009, USA
5.6
Obsessed
Obsessed
Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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