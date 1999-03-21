Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mélusine Mayance Mélusine Mayance
Kinoafisha Persons Mélusine Mayance

Mélusine Mayance

Mélusine Mayance

Date of Birth
21 March 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas 6.8
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas (2013)
Les gamins 5.7
Les gamins (2013)
Ricky 5.5
Ricky (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas 6.8
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Michael Kohlhaas
History, Drama 2013, France / Germany
Watch trailer
Les gamins 5.7
Les gamins Les gamins
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Ricky 5.5
Ricky Ricky
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy 2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more