Mélusine Mayance
Mélusine Mayance
Date of Birth
21 March 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas
(2013)
5.7
Les gamins
(2013)
5.5
Ricky
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2013
2009
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.8
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas
Michael Kohlhaas
History, Drama
2013, France / Germany
Watch trailer
5.7
Les gamins
Les gamins
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
5.5
Ricky
Ricky
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy
2009, France / Italy
Watch trailer
