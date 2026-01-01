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Kinoafisha Persons Arnaud des Pallières Awards

Awards and nominations of Arnaud des Pallières

Arnaud des Pallières
Awards and nominations of Arnaud des Pallières
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008 Venice Film Festival 2008
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2022 Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Encounters Award
Nominee
 Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
 Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
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