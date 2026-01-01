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Arnaud des Pallières
Awards
Awards and nominations of Arnaud des Pallières
Arnaud des Pallières
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Arnaud des Pallières
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Encounters Award
Nominee
Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
Berlinale Documentary Award
Nominee
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