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M. Blash
M. Blash
Kinoafisha
Persons
M. Blash
M. Blash
M. Blash
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.0
The Wait
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
5
The Wait
The Wait
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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