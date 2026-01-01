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M. Blash M. Blash
Kinoafisha Persons M. Blash

M. Blash

M. Blash

Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Wait 5.0
The Wait (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Wait 5
The Wait The Wait
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
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