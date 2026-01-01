Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Missy Keating
Missy Keating
Kinoafisha
Persons
Missy Keating
Missy Keating
Missy Keating
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.6
Dark Touch
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.6
Dark Touch
Dark Touch
Horror
2013, France / Ireland / Sweden
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree