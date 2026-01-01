Menu
Marko Nabersnik
Marko Nabersnik
Marko Nabersnik
Marko Nabersnik
Date of Birth
12 April 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.8
Shanghai Gypsy
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
6.8
Shanghai Gypsy
Sanghaj
Drama
2012, Slovenia
