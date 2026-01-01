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Lena Giaka Lena Giaka
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Giaka

Lena Giaka

Lena Giaka

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Summer with Carmen 6.9
The Summer with Carmen (2023)
Arcadia 6.6
Arcadia (2024)
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas 5.3
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas (2012)

Filmography

Arcadia 6.6
Arcadia Arcadia
Drama, Detective 2024, Bulgaria / Greece / USA
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The Summer with Carmen 6.9
The Summer with Carmen To kalokairi tis Karmen
Comedy 2023, Greece
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas 5.3
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas I aionia epistrofi tou Antoni Paraskeva
Drama 2012, Greece / Czechia
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