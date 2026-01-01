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Filmography
Lena Giaka
Lena Giaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Giaka
Lena Giaka
Lena Giaka
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Summer with Carmen
(2023)
6.6
Arcadia
(2024)
5.3
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas
(2012)
Filmography
6.6
Arcadia
Arcadia
Drama, Detective
2024, Bulgaria / Greece / USA
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6.9
The Summer with Carmen
To kalokairi tis Karmen
Comedy
2023, Greece
5.3
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas
I aionia epistrofi tou Antoni Paraskeva
Drama
2012, Greece / Czechia
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