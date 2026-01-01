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Mike Seal
Mike Seal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Seal
Mike Seal
Mike Seal
Date of Birth
30 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.9
Kristy
(2013)
4.7
The Outsider
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Horror
Year
All
2014
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.7
The Outsider
The Outsider
Action, Adventure, Crime
2014, USA
5.9
Kristy
Kristy
Horror
2013, USA
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