Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aage Bendixen Aage Bendixen
Kinoafisha Persons Aage Bendixen

Aage Bendixen

Aage Bendixen

Date of Birth
16 June 1887
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
30 December 1973
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Nedbrudte nerver 6.9
Nedbrudte nerver (1923)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nedbrudte nerver 6.9
Nedbrudte nerver Nedbrudte nerver
Comedy, Detective 1923, Denmark
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more