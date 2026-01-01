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Filmography
Aage Bendixen
Aage Bendixen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aage Bendixen
Aage Bendixen
Aage Bendixen
Date of Birth
16 June 1887
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
30 December 1973
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Nedbrudte nerver
(1923)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Year
All
1923
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Nedbrudte nerver
Nedbrudte nerver
Comedy, Detective
1923, Denmark
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