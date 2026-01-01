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About
Filmography
Youssef Hajdi
Youssef Hajdi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Youssef Hajdi
Youssef Hajdi
Youssef Hajdi
Date of Birth
8 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
(2023)
6.3
On the Other Side of the Tracks
(2012)
6.2
Vincent
(2014)
Filmography
3
Princes of Saint Trope
Comme des riches
Adventure
2025, France
Watch trailer
4.7
The Rookie Guide
Le routard
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Zodi & Tehu, frères du désert
Adventure
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.9
Gold Brick
CASH
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.3
BigBug
BigBug
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2022, France
Watch trailer
5
Divorce Club
Divorce Club
Comedy
2020, France
5.6
Damien veut changer le monde
Damien veut changer le monde
Comedy, Drama
2019, France
5.8
Dumped
Larguées / Dumped
Comedy
2018, France
Show more
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