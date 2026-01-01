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Youssef Hajdi
Youssef Hajdi Youssef Hajdi
Kinoafisha Persons Youssef Hajdi

Youssef Hajdi

Youssef Hajdi

Date of Birth
8 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert (2023)
On the Other Side of the Tracks 6.3
On the Other Side of the Tracks (2012)
Vincent 6.2
Vincent (2014)

Filmography

Princes of Saint Trope 3
Princes of Saint Trope Comme des riches
Adventure 2025, France
Watch trailer
The Rookie Guide 4.7
The Rookie Guide Le routard
Comedy 2025, France
Watch trailer
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert Zodi & Tehu, frères du désert
Adventure 2023, France
Watch trailer
Gold Brick 5.9
Gold Brick CASH
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
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BigBug 5.3
BigBug BigBug
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2022, France
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Divorce Club 5
Divorce Club Divorce Club
Comedy 2020, France
Damien veut changer le monde 5.6
Damien veut changer le monde Damien veut changer le monde
Comedy, Drama 2019, France
Dumped 5.8
Dumped Larguées / Dumped
Comedy 2018, France
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