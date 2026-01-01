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Filmography
Liam Garrigan
Liam Garrigan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam Garrigan
Liam Garrigan
Liam Garrigan
Date of Birth
17 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.7
Spotless
(2015)
7.6
Small Axe
(2020)
7.6
Sanditon
(2019)
Filmography
6.6
Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Drama
2024, Great Britain
7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime,
2023, Great Britain
7.2
Domina
Drama, History
2021, Great Britain/Italy
7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family
2020, USA
7.6
Small Axe
Drama,
2020, Great Britain
7.6
Sanditon
Drama
2019, Great Britain
6.6
War of the Worlds
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, France
7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
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