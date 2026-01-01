Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liam Garrigan Liam Garrigan
Kinoafisha Persons Liam Garrigan

Liam Garrigan

Liam Garrigan

Date of Birth
17 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Spotless 7.7
Spotless (2015)
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe (2020)
Sanditon 7.6
Sanditon (2019)

Filmography

Belgravia: The Next Chapter 6.6
Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Drama 2024, Great Britain
The Long Shadow 7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime, 2023, Great Britain
Domina 7.2
Domina
Drama, History 2021, Great Britain/Italy
Alex Rider 7.3
Alex Rider
Action, Adventure, Family 2020, USA
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe
Drama, 2020, Great Britain
Sanditon 7.6
Sanditon
Drama 2019, Great Britain
War of the Worlds 6.6
War of the Worlds
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, France
The Terror 7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more