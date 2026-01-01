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Filmography
Emmett Malloy
Emmett Malloy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmett Malloy
Emmett Malloy
Emmett Malloy
Date of Birth
30 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.4
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
(2026)
7.6
Big Easy Express
(2012)
7.2
Dream Team: Birth of the Modern Athlete
(2021)
Filmography
8.4
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
Documentary, Music, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Dream Team: Birth of the Modern Athlete
History, Sport,
2021, USA
5.9
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Big Easy Express
Big Easy Express
Musical, Documentary
2012, USA
6.4
Out Cold
Out Cold
Comedy
2001, USA
Show more
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