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About
Filmography
Lydia Mackay
Lydia Mackay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Mackay
Lydia Mackay
Lydia Mackay
Date of Birth
9 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
(2009)
8.3
Fullmetal Alchemist
(2003)
8.0
Kamisama Hajimemashita
(2012)
Filmography
7.5
Death Parade
Anime, Fantasy, Horror,
2015, Japan
5.3
The Playroom
The Playroom
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Psycho-Pass
Action, Anime, Crime, Sci-Fi
2012, Japan
8
Kamisama Hajimemashita
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2012, Japan
6.1
Blood-C
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror
2011, Japan
7.3
Higashi no Eden
Drama, Comedy, Action, Anime,
2009, Japan
9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2009, Japan
6.9
Eden of the East: The King of Eden
Eden of the East: The King of Eden
Anime, Detective, Romantic
2009, Japan
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