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Lydia Mackay Lydia Mackay
Kinoafisha Persons Lydia Mackay

Lydia Mackay

Lydia Mackay

Date of Birth
9 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)
Fullmetal Alchemist 8.3
Fullmetal Alchemist (2003)
Kamisama Hajimemashita 8.0
Kamisama Hajimemashita (2012)

Filmography

Death Parade 7.5
Death Parade
Anime, Fantasy, Horror, 2015, Japan
The Playroom 5.3
The Playroom The Playroom
Drama 2013, USA
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Psycho-Pass 7.9
Psycho-Pass
Action, Anime, Crime, Sci-Fi 2012, Japan
Kamisama Hajimemashita 8
Kamisama Hajimemashita
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2012, Japan
Blood-C 6.1
Blood-C
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror 2011, Japan
Higashi no Eden 7.3
Higashi no Eden
Drama, Comedy, Action, Anime, 2009, Japan
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2009, Japan
Eden of the East: The King of Eden 6.9
Eden of the East: The King of Eden Eden of the East: The King of Eden
Anime, Detective, Romantic 2009, Japan
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