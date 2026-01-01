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Léopoldine Serre Léopoldine Serre
Kinoafisha Persons Léopoldine Serre

Léopoldine Serre

Léopoldine Serre

Date of Birth
14 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Ponette 7.5
Ponette (1996)
The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour 6.3
The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour (2023)
The Wolberg Family 5.8
The Wolberg Family (2009)

Filmography

The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour 6.3
The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour Les As de la Jungle 2
Adventure, Animation 2023, France
Watch trailer
The Wolberg Family 5.8
The Wolberg Family La famille Wolberg
Drama, Comedy 2009, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Ponette 7.5
Ponette Ponette
Drama 1996, France
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