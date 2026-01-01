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Filmography
Léopoldine Serre
Léopoldine Serre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léopoldine Serre
Léopoldine Serre
Léopoldine Serre
Date of Birth
14 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.5
Ponette
(1996)
6.3
The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour
(2023)
5.8
The Wolberg Family
(2009)
Filmography
6.3
The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour
Les As de la Jungle 2
Adventure, Animation
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.8
The Wolberg Family
La famille Wolberg
Drama, Comedy
2009, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.5
Ponette
Ponette
Drama
1996, France
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