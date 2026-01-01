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Kinoafisha Persons Axelle Ropert Awards

Awards and nominations of Axelle Ropert

Axelle Ropert
Awards and nominations of Axelle Ropert
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Golden Camera
Nominee
 C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
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