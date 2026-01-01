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Axelle Ropert
Axelle Ropert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Axelle Ropert
Axelle Ropert
Axelle Ropert
Date of Birth
15 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Writer, Actress, Director
Popular Films
6.9
Angry Annie
(2022)
6.5
La France
(2007)
6.4
Juliette in Spring
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2017
2013
2009
2007
All
9
Films
9
Writer
9
Director
2
6.4
Juliette in Spring
Juliette au printemps
Comedy, Drama, Family
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.5
The Beast in the Jungle
La bête dans la jungle
Drama
2023, Austria / Belgium / France
4.7
Don Juan
Don Juan
Comedy, Drama, Musical
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.9
Angry Annie
Annie colère
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
5.1
Madame Hyde
Mrs Hyde
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
4.7
Tip Top
Tip Top
Thriller
2013, Luxembourg / France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.9
Tirez la langue, mademoiselle
Tirez la langue, mademoiselle
Drama, Comedy
2013, France
5.8
The Wolberg Family
La famille Wolberg
Drama, Comedy
2009, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.5
La France
La France
Drama
2007, France
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