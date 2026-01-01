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Louis-Ronan Choisy Louis-Ronan Choisy
Kinoafisha Persons Louis-Ronan Choisy

Louis-Ronan Choisy

Louis-Ronan Choisy

Date of Birth
12 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Hideaway (Le refuge) 6.6
Hideaway (Le refuge) (2009)
Memory Lane 6.1
Memory Lane (2010)
Confession of a Child of the Century 4.3
Confession of a Child of the Century (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Confession of a Child of the Century 4.3
Confession of a Child of the Century Confession of a Child of the Century
Romantic, Drama 2011, France
Watch trailer
Memory Lane 6.1
Memory Lane Memory Lane
Romantic 2010, France
Hideaway (Le refuge) 6.6
Hideaway (Le refuge) Le Refuge / The Refuge
Drama 2009, France
Watch trailer
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