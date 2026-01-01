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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louis-Ronan Choisy
Louis-Ronan Choisy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis-Ronan Choisy
Louis-Ronan Choisy
Louis-Ronan Choisy
Date of Birth
12 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Hideaway (Le refuge)
(2009)
6.1
Memory Lane
(2010)
4.3
Confession of a Child of the Century
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2011
2010
2009
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
Composer
1
4.3
Confession of a Child of the Century
Confession of a Child of the Century
Romantic, Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Memory Lane
Memory Lane
Romantic
2010, France
6.6
Hideaway (Le refuge)
Le Refuge / The Refuge
Drama
2009, France
Watch trailer
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