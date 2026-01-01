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Michael Dickson Michael Dickson
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Dickson

Michael Dickson

Michael Dickson

Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

On the Basis of Sex 7.3
On the Basis of Sex (2018)
I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2014)
Fatman 6.3
Fatman (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Christmas Angel Match 5.4
A Christmas Angel Match A Christmas Angel Match
Comedy 2025, Canada
Head Over Heels 6.1
Head Over Heels Head Over Heels
Romantic 2024, USA / Canada
Fatman 6.3
Fatman Fatman
Comedy 2020, Great Britain / USA / Canada
Watch trailer
On the Basis of Sex 7.3
On the Basis of Sex On the Basis of Sex
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Watch trailer
I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 I Spit on Your Grave 2
Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Black Fly 5.7
Black Fly Black Fly
Thriller 2014, Canada
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