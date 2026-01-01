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About
Filmography
Michael Dickson
Michael Dickson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dickson
Michael Dickson
Michael Dickson
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
On the Basis of Sex
(2018)
6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2
(2014)
6.3
Fatman
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
2018
2014
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.4
A Christmas Angel Match
A Christmas Angel Match
Comedy
2025, Canada
6.1
Head Over Heels
Head Over Heels
Romantic
2024, USA / Canada
6.3
Fatman
Fatman
Comedy
2020, Great Britain / USA / Canada
Watch trailer
7.3
On the Basis of Sex
On the Basis of Sex
Drama, Biography
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2
I Spit on Your Grave 2
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Black Fly
Black Fly
Thriller
2014, Canada
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