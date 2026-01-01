Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yavor Baharov
Yavor Baharov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yavor Baharov
Yavor Baharov
Yavor Baharov
Date of Birth
12 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2
(2014)
6.2
I Don't Like You
(2021)
Filmography
6.3
I Don't Like You
I don't like you
Drama
2021, Bulgaria
6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2
I Spit on Your Grave 2
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree