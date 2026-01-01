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Yavor Baharov Yavor Baharov
Kinoafisha Persons Yavor Baharov

Yavor Baharov

Yavor Baharov

Date of Birth
12 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2014)
I Don't Like You 6.2
I Don't Like You (2021)

Filmography

I Don't Like You 6.3
I Don't Like You I don't like you
Drama 2021, Bulgaria
I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 I Spit on Your Grave 2
Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
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