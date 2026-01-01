Menu
Melchior Derouet

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Imagine 6.7
Imagine Imagine
Drama 2012, Poland / Portugal / France / Great Britain
Paris, je t aime 7.1
Paris, je t aime Paris, je t aime
Romantic 2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
The Princess and the Warrior 7.7
The Princess and the Warrior Der Krieger und die Kaiserin
Drama, Romantic 2000, Germany
