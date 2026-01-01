Menu
Melchior Derouet
Melchior Derouet
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Filmography
6.7
Imagine
Imagine
Drama
2012, Poland / Portugal / France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Paris, je t aime
Paris, je t aime
Romantic
2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Watch trailer
7.7
The Princess and the Warrior
Der Krieger und die Kaiserin
Drama, Romantic
2000, Germany
