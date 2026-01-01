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Laís Bodanzky Laís Bodanzky
Kinoafisha Persons Laís Bodanzky

Laís Bodanzky

Laís Bodanzky

Date of Birth
23 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Perlimps 6.6
Perlimps (2022)
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea 6.5
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (2021)
Mundo Invisível 6.2
Mundo Invisível (2011)

Filmography

Perlimps 6.6
Perlimps Perlimps
Animation 2022, Brazil / USA
Watch trailer
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea 6.5
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea A Viagem de Pedro
Biography, Drama 2021, Brazil / Portugal
Mundo Invisível 6.2
Mundo Invisível Mundo Invisível
Drama 2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
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