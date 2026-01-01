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Laís Bodanzky
Laís Bodanzky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laís Bodanzky
Laís Bodanzky
Laís Bodanzky
Date of Birth
23 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.6
Perlimps
(2022)
6.5
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
(2021)
6.2
Mundo Invisível
(2011)
Filmography
6.6
Perlimps
Perlimps
Animation
2022, Brazil / USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
A Viagem de Pedro
Biography, Drama
2021, Brazil / Portugal
6.2
Mundo Invisível
Mundo Invisível
Drama
2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
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