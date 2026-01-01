Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Marco Bechis Awards

Awards and nominations of Marco Bechis

Marco Bechis
Awards and nominations of Marco Bechis
Cannes Film Festival 1999 Cannes Film Festival 1999
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2001 Venice Film Festival 2001
Cinema for Peace Award
Winner
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008 Venice Film Festival 2008
Golden Lion
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more