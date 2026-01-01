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Kinoafisha
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Marco Bechis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marco Bechis
Marco Bechis
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marco Bechis
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2001
Cinema for Peace Award
Winner
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008
Golden Lion
Nominee
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