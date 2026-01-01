Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marco Bechis Marco Bechis
Kinoafisha Persons Marco Bechis

Marco Bechis

Marco Bechis

Date of Birth
24 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers 6.8
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers (2008)
Mundo Invisível 6.2
Mundo Invisível (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mundo Invisível 6.2
Mundo Invisível Mundo Invisível
Drama 2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers 6.8
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
Drama 2008, Italy / Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more