Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marco Bechis
Marco Bechis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marco Bechis
Marco Bechis
Marco Bechis
Date of Birth
24 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.8
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
(2008)
6.2
Mundo Invisível
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2011
2008
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
Producer
1
6.2
Mundo Invisível
Mundo Invisível
Drama
2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
6.8
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
Drama
2008, Italy / Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree