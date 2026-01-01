Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luke Albright
Luke Albright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Albright
Luke Albright
Luke Albright
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.3
Devil's Pass
(2013)
5.2
Stand
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.2
Stand
Stand
Thriller, Drama
2014, Viet Nam / Taiwan / USA
6.3
Devil's Pass
The Dyatlov pass incident
Horror, Thriller
2013, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree