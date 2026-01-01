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Luke Albright Luke Albright
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Albright

Luke Albright

Luke Albright

Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Devil's Pass 6.3
Devil's Pass (2013)
Stand 5.2
Stand (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stand 5.2
Stand Stand
Thriller, Drama 2014, Viet Nam / Taiwan / USA
Devil's Pass 6.3
Devil's Pass The Dyatlov pass incident
Horror, Thriller 2013, Russia / USA
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