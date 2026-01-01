Menu
Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar
Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar
Date of Birth
26 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.2
Divertimento
(2022)
7.0
Wah-Wah
(2006)
7.0
Once in a Lifetime
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2020
2014
2012
2007
2006
2005
All
7
Films
7
Writer
3
Director
3
Producer
6
7.3
Divertimento
Divertimento
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, France
6.1
Honey Cigar
Cigare au miel
Drama
2020, France / Algeria / Belgium
7
Once in a Lifetime
Les héritiers
Drama
2014, France
6.2
Ma première fois
Ma première fois
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
6
Je crois que je l'aime
Je crois que je l'aime
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2007, France
7
Wah-Wah
Wah-Wah
Drama
2006, France
6.6
Zim and Co.
Zim and Co.
Comedy
2005, France
