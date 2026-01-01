Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Date of Birth
26 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Divertimento 7.2
Divertimento (2022)
Wah-Wah 7.0
Wah-Wah (2006)
Once in a Lifetime 7.0
Once in a Lifetime (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Divertimento 7.3
Divertimento Divertimento
Biography, Drama, Music 2022, France
Honey Cigar 6.1
Honey Cigar Cigare au miel
Drama 2020, France / Algeria / Belgium
Once in a Lifetime 7
Once in a Lifetime Les héritiers
Drama 2014, France
Ma première fois 6.2
Ma première fois Ma première fois
Drama 2012, France
Je crois que je l'aime 6
Je crois que je l'aime Je crois que je l'aime
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2007, France
Wah-Wah 7
Wah-Wah Wah-Wah
Drama 2006, France
Zim and Co. 6.6
Zim and Co. Zim and Co.
Comedy 2005, France
