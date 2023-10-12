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Lara Parker Lara Parker
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Parker

Lara Parker

Lara Parker

Date of Birth
27 October 1938
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
12 October 2023
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Save the Tiger 6.9
Save the Tiger (1973)
Doctor Mabuse 5.7
Doctor Mabuse (2013)

Filmography

Doctor Mabuse 5.7
Doctor Mabuse Doctor Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Drama 2013, USA
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Save the Tiger 6.9
Save the Tiger Save the Tiger
Drama 1973, USA
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