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Filmography
Lara Parker
Lara Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Parker
Lara Parker
Lara Parker
Date of Birth
27 October 1938
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
12 October 2023
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Save the Tiger
(1973)
5.7
Doctor Mabuse
(2013)
Filmography
5.7
Doctor Mabuse
Doctor Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Save the Tiger
Save the Tiger
Drama
1973, USA
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