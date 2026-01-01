Menu
Aleksandr Shchagin
Date of Birth
19 August 1898
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
28 April 1959
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.5
Snowman postman
(1955)
6.8
Krasheniy lis
(1953)
6.6
Zolotoy klyuchik
(1939)
Filmography
7.5
Snowman postman
Snowman postman
Short, Animation
1955, USSR
6.8
Krasheniy lis
Krasheniy lis
Animation, Short
1953, USSR
6.6
Zolotoy klyuchik
Zolotoy klyuchik
Children's
1939, USSR
