Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Shchagin Aleksandr Shchagin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Shchagin

Aleksandr Shchagin

Aleksandr Shchagin

Date of Birth
19 August 1898
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
28 April 1959
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Snowman postman 7.5
Snowman postman (1955)
Krasheniy lis 6.8
Krasheniy lis (1953)
Zolotoy klyuchik 6.6
Zolotoy klyuchik (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Snowman postman 7.5
Snowman postman Snowman postman
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Krasheniy lis 6.8
Krasheniy lis Krasheniy lis
Animation, Short 1953, USSR
Zolotoy klyuchik 6.6
Zolotoy klyuchik Zolotoy klyuchik
Children's 1939, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more