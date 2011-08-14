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Shammi Kapoor Shammi Kapoor
Kinoafisha Persons Shammi Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor

Date of Birth
21 October 1930
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 August 2011
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Rockstar 7.8
Rockstar (2011)
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told 5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told (2011)
Ajooba 5.7
Ajooba (1991)

Filmography

Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told 5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told Bollywood: the greatest love story ever told
Documentary 2011, India
Watch trailer
Rockstar 7.8
Rockstar Rockstar
Musical 2011, India
Sandwich 5.5
Sandwich Sandwich
Comedy, Thriller 2006, India
Ajooba 5.7
Ajooba Ajooba
Adventure, Fantasy 1991, USSR
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