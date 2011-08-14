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About
Filmography
Shammi Kapoor
Shammi Kapoor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shammi Kapoor
Shammi Kapoor
Shammi Kapoor
Date of Birth
21 October 1930
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 August 2011
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Rockstar
(2011)
5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told
(2011)
5.7
Ajooba
(1991)
Filmography
5.9
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told
Bollywood: the greatest love story ever told
Documentary
2011, India
Watch trailer
7.8
Rockstar
Rockstar
Musical
2011, India
5.5
Sandwich
Sandwich
Comedy, Thriller
2006, India
5.7
Ajooba
Ajooba
Adventure, Fantasy
1991, USSR
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