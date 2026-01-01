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Filmography
Aimo Saukko
Aimo Saukko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aimo Saukko
Aimo Saukko
Aimo Saukko
Date of Birth
4 April 1917
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 January 1976
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1973
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song
Maa on syntinen laulu
Drama
1973, Finland
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