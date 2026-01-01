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Aimo Saukko Aimo Saukko
Kinoafisha Persons Aimo Saukko

Aimo Saukko

Aimo Saukko

Date of Birth
4 April 1917
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 January 1976
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Earth Is a Sinful Song 6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Earth Is a Sinful Song 6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song Maa on syntinen laulu
Drama 1973, Finland
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