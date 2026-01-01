Menu
Maritta Viitamäki
Maritta Viitamäki
Date of Birth
4 November 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song
(1973)
Filmography
Drama
1973
6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song
Maa on syntinen laulu
Drama
1973, Finland
