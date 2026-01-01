Maritta Viitamäki

Menu
Date of Birth
4 November 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Earth Is a Sinful Song 6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Earth Is a Sinful Song 6.9
The Earth Is a Sinful Song Maa on syntinen laulu
Drama 1973, Finland
