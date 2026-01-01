Menu
Malla Malmivaara

10 December 1982
43 years old
Sagittarius
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Bordertown 7.5
Bordertown (2016)
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys 5.6
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys (2017)
Hustlers 5.5
Hustlers (2010)

Filmography

Little Siberia 5.4
Little Siberia
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2025, Finland / Sweden
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys 5.6
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys
Drama 2017, Finland
Bordertown 7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective 2016, Finland/France
Dirty Bomb 3.8
Dirty Bomb
Comedy 2011, Finland
Hustlers 5.5
Hustlers
Drama, Comedy 2010, Finland
