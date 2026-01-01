Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Malla Malmivaara
Malla Malmivaara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malla Malmivaara
Malla Malmivaara
Malla Malmivaara
Date of Birth
10 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Bordertown
(2016)
5.6
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys
(2017)
5.5
Hustlers
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2017
2016
2011
2010
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
5.4
Little Siberia
Pikku-Siperia
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2025, Finland / Sweden
5.6
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys
Drama
2017, Finland
Watch trailer
7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective
2016, Finland/France
3.8
Dirty Bomb
Likainen pommi
Comedy
2011, Finland
5.5
Hustlers
Veijarit / The Hustlers
Drama, Comedy
2010, Finland
